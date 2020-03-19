Coronavirus: Tamilnadu registers third positive case

Chennai: Tamilnadu has reported the third coronavirus positive case. A 21-year-old student from Dublin has been tested positive today. He was kept under home since 17 March and admitted with symptoms yesterday.

”#coronaupdate: 21 Y student from Dublin, Ireland tested positive for #Covid19. On his arrival on 17.3 @Chennai ,he was screened & home quarantined.Y’day18.3 he reported to RGGH with symptoms.Samples sent for testing y’day,confirmed positive today. Pt is stable in isolation at RGGH,” Health Minister Vijayabaskar tweeted.

Meanwhile, a 20-year old man who tested positive for coronavirus days after his arrival here from Delhi is doing well and stable and as many as 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the government said on Thursday.

There is no community spread of the infection in Tamilnadu and instructions have been given to screen passengers arriving at the domestic airport terminal here as well, the government asserted.

While a senior doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, said the man is “under treatment, doing well and stable,” Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters that 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined overnight.

On Wednesday, the man was placed in isolation ward of the RGGH here after test at the State-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Minister said more people who came in contact with the man were being traced and they will also be quarantined. Instructions have been given to screen passengers at the domestic airport terminal and an inspection will be done in this regard, he said adding “there is no community spread of the infection in Tamilnadu.”

A new mobile application has been developed for contact tracing of positive patients and it will be implemented on a pilot basis, he said.

Vijayabaskar said a 45-year old man belonging to Kanchipuram near here (who was the first patient for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu) has been advised home quarantine for more 14 days though he has been discharged following tests that confirmed his negative status.