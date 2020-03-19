Dushara to romance Arya

Actress Dushara, who made her film debut with Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, will play the female lead in director Pa Ranjith’s Salpetta.

She will be paired opposite Arya. Bankrolled by Shreya Sri Movies, Attakathi Dinesh plays a lead role. The film is based on the boxing culture that is prevalent in North Madras.

The sports-drama will also feature Kalaiyarasan, John Kokken and Santhosh Prathap amongst others in prominent roles.

The film is co-written by ‘Pettai‘ novelist Thamizh Prabha along with Ranjith.

Salpetta will feature music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. For the unversed, Magizh Thirumeni, the director of popular films such as Thadam, Meaghamann, will play a character with a negative shade in this upcoming film.