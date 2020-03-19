Seerat Kapoor going places

Seerat Kapoor began her career in cinema as a choreographer and today she is one of the most established artistes in Southern cinema.

Seerat is a talented actress-a model and known for her prominent fashion and acting sense, who has a lot to look forward to in 2020. A buzz online has been created by the recent teaser release of her upcoming film Krishna and his Leela.

Seerat, was last seen in the Ravi Teja-starrer Touch Chesi Chudu and is turning heads with the recent announcement of yet another upcoming feature Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma.

She will be seen collaborating once again with co-star Siddhu Jonnalagadda from Krishna and His Leela.

Seerat’s film with Sidhu, Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, will have a completely different storyline though. ‘My character has been sketched to be poles apart from Ruksaar in Krishna And His Leela.

I play Vinitha, a no-nonsense typical Andhra Telugu girl who is both disciplined and career-driven,’ she says, adding, ‘The film explores how a couple falls in love and attempts to convince their elders. The story, however, discovers a twist in the plot when the couple itself is found to be in deep ends.’

The movie is Directed by Aditya Mandala, the rom-com entertainer has Seerat playing an intelligent, complex and a hard to win college girl.

In talks with Seerat, She also shares the recollection of her childhood crush in school, of Grade VII. The Raju Gari Gadhi 2 star states that she can connect to rom-coms as an actor because by nature she is driven by emotions and savors to explore the depths of sentiments.