SRM student develops corona info tracker

Chennai: Just when coronavirus has taken the world by fear, a student of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur has come up with an app that provides live information on the virus.

The app named, CoronApp, was developed by Anupam Tiwari, a student of SRMIST, who is now an exchange student doing his startup semester in mechatronics (electrical engineering and computer science – EECS) at UC Berkley. He along with his teammates came up with this idea.

Speaking about the app, Anupam said, ‘With the coronavirus fear at a peak, I thought having a proper app containing all information about the same which will be helpful.’

He created a prototype overnight and pitched it to his friends, who decided to work on it with him, a press release said.

CoronApp allows users to click on red dots on a map to get updates on virus cases.

It integrates COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins University, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization (WHO), and a Twitter feed provides the latest curated news.

SRMIST founder-chancellor T R Paarivendhar, pro chancellors Ravi Pachamoothoo and P Sathyanarayanan, vice chancellor Sandeep Sancheti and registrar N Sethuraman congratulated the student.