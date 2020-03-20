Editorial: Stay safe

Coronavirus has taken lives of around 10,000 across the globe.

The pandemic had spread fast from China to Europe. India has recorded four deaths and even though the number of those detected with COVID-19 remains relatively low compared to the European nations, the challenge to prevent its spread is formidable and daunting.

India is still in Stage 2, which means that transmission has been limited to close contacts of those who picked up the infection abroad.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested that the country needs to be realistic and pragmatic about containing the further spread of COVID-19, but the strategy adopted for the next fortnight is clearly focused on social distancing accompanied by a slew of measures including travel bans and a shutdown of places such as schools, universities, malls, pubs and other recreational facilities.

Though the government is doing its best and so are various health agencies, individuals do have responsibility to prevent its spread. Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on your hands. Maintain social distancing – stay at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, practice respiratory hygiene and if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.