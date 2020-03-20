India Inc reacts to PM’s call

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI): Industry body CII has said it will work with the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to shape up responses in the changing circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of a ”COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force” to decide on relief package for sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will look at measures to limit economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It also said the innovative idea of a ”Janata Curfew” (peoples’ curfew) will be a test case of how the society can embrace itself for such exigencies.

Modi’s address to the nation is ”commendable as it achieved the twin objectives of both underlying the magnitude of the pandemic — COVID 19, and the need for society to work together, reach out to the economically weaker and the service providers who have been the strong pillars of our daily lives and economy in such challenging times,” it added.

Assocham also said it will extend its cooperation on for observing ”Janata Curfew” on 22 March to deal with the coronavirus.

”We would actively give the ground-level feedback about the impact of the virus (outbreak) to the economic response task force,” it said.

The chamber would also impress upon its members to be considerate towards those employees who are not able to make to the offices and ensure that no economic hardship is caused to their families, it added.

”Keeping in mind the economic challenges arising out of the coronavirus epidemic, the government has decided to constitute COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force led by the Finance Minister. This task force will also ensure that all steps are taken to reduce the economic difficulties and execute them effectively,” Modi said.