Nandha to act in Atharvaa’s film

Actor Nandha, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Vaanam Kottatum, will be seen playing a negative role in Atharvaa’s movie.

Lavanya Tripathi plays the heroine. Produced by Michael Rayappan, the movie would be shot in Chennai beginning next month.

Sources say that Nandha is not the regular dreaded baddie in the movie. He has a huge part to play in the film and his characterisation will be different.

Nandha has been very choosy in accepting projects. When director of the movie Ravindra Madhava narrated the story to him, he readily agreed to be part of it.