Priya Bhavani Sankar signs a biggie

Coming from small screen, Priya Bhavani Shankar has managed to make a name for herself in Kollywood.

She made a successful debut in cinema with Rathna Kumar’s Meyaadha Maan. The actress has bagged a handful of biggies including Indian 2, Kuruthi Aattam, Kalathil Sandhippom, Kasada Thapara, Bommai, Vaan, Aham Brahmasmi, O Manapenne (Pelli Choopulu Tamil remake) to name a few.

Sources say that she will be seen next in a yet-to-be-titled film which will feature Raghava Lawrence in the lead. The film features music composed by GV Prakash.