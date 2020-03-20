Three cheers for Dhanush

Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan, 96 fame Gouri G Kishan and Maya actress Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli will be playing heroines in Dhanush starrer directed by Mari Selvaraj.

Rajisha was part of Malayalam blockbusters including June, Finals and Stand Up. Gouri, who is also acting ion Vijay’s Master, is all thrilled to act in Karnan. Lakshmi, who starred in films such as Richie and Sivaranjiyum Innum Sila Pengalum will be joining the sets.

Dhanush’s next Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj is likely to release in May.