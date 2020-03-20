Trade with China will continue: Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday rejected the impression that there would be any stoppage of trade with China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Qureshi made the comments during an interview to the China’s Global Times during his recent visit to Beijing, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The two great nations (China and Pakistan) have maintained transport and trade links despite outbreak of virus, he said.

About the impact of the pandemic on the construction of the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the foreign Minister said there was a temporary dip.

He, however, expressed hope that the CPEC future is very bright not only for both the countries but for the entire region.

China has shared its experience in combating the deadly coronavirus with Pakistan and has sent teams to assess the situation, he said, adding that the country has also provided testing kits in thousands.

Qureshi along with President Dr Arif Alvi visited China earlier this week to convey support and solidarity of Pakistan to the government and the people of China in the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.