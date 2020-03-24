Man held for bomb threat to Chief Minister Palaniswami

Chennai: The city police have arrested a man who issued a bomb threat to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami yesterday.

According to police, the caller was identified as Sikkander Basha (41) of Ram Nagar, Madipakkam. He is a repeat offender who has issued fake bomb threats in the past to the police.

Yesterday, he called the control room and claimed that a bomb would go off in the route the Chief Minister was taking. When the police asked the caller to identify himself, he said he was calling from the eighth floor of City Commissioner’s office in Vepery and hung up.

After the threat was confirmed as a hoax, the caller was immediately traced and arrested. Sikkander works as a manager in a private firm and is undergoing medication for depression, police said.