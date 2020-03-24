More test positive for corona in Tamilnadu, numbers up to 18

Chennai: Amid the total lock down and the 21-day curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent spread of coronavirus, a total of six people from the city tested positive in Tamilnadu, taking the numbers to 18.

After three cases in the morning, an equal number reported positive tonight, which meant that an high of six cases were reported on a single days in the State, amid fears that virus was spreading like a forest fire as said by Modi in his nation-wide address.

Health Minister Dr C Vijaybaskar tweeted the patients were two men and a women with travelling history. All the three patients were isolated and under treatment, he added.

”3 new cases for #covid19 in Chennai. 65Y M return from New Zealand at Pvt.Hosp, 55Y F Saidapet at #KMC. 25Y M return from London at #RGGH. Patients are in isolation & under treatment”, he said.

Earlier in the day, three people with travel history tested positive, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to 15. Adding to the three more, it goes up to 18. The three patients, including two women, have history of travelling abroad and were residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam and Keelkattalai areas.

The three tested positive were a 74-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who have returned from USA, and both of them were admitted to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The other person was a 25-year-old

female, who returned from Switzerland and was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The three patients were in isolation and their condition was said to be stable.