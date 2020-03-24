Three more coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu

Chennai: With Tamilnadu all set for a total lockdown till 31 March to tackle the spread of coronavirus, three more cases have been identified today.

”Chennai reports 3 new cases for #COVID19. All 3 travelled abroad. 74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley, 52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley, 25 Y F return from Swiss at #KMC. They are residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam, Keelkattalai rsptvly. Pts in isolation & stable,” tweeted Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. With this, the number of people hit by Covid-19 in the State has touched 15.

Meanwhile, bus services from Chennai to Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore were stopped earlier in the day. People in large numbers were seen travelling to their native places from Koyambedu and Perungalathur last night.

Today, since the suburban trains were cancelled, most of the city buses were crowded as there were only skeletal services. Greater Chennai Corporation conservancy workers were involved in sanitising the city. Cops were gearing up to implement the Section 144 from evening.

Though the government has announced that all essential services will be available despite the lockdown, people were seen thronging provision stores to stock as much as goods as possible.

Since the TASMAC outlets will be closed for eight days, people thronged the shops to buy liqour and stock them. Staff members in most of the outlets were overcharging the customers.

Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station wore a desterted look following the suspension of trains services Pan-India. Stranded passengers have been accomodated in the community halls opened by Chennai Corporation.