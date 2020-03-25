200 MTC buses operated in Chennai

Chennai: With complete lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, 200 MTC buses are operated across the city for emergency purposes.

Sources said these buses are operated from places like Guduvanchery, Tambaram and Throaipakkam for the transportation of conservancy workers, nurses and doctors. Bus services were stopped in Tamilnadu after the implementation of Section 144 in the State yesterday at 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic raging across much of the world with the number of infections rising in India, Modi made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the ‘lakshman rekha’ of their homes in the next three weeks.

Any negligence in these 21 days will “Push the country and your families by 21 years”, he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses.