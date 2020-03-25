All pass in Tamilnadu from class 1 to 9: Palaniswami

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today declared all students from standard one to nine passed.

He also announced that Plus Two students who did not take up their exams yesterday can write it on another day.

Around 34,000 students refrained from writing the public exams for class 12 yesterday.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic is cited as the reason for students not turning up for the exam. On Tuesday, science students wrote chemistry paper and commerce students wrote accountancy paper.

In Thiruvallur district, 1500 students did not attend the exam and 1650 students did not appear for the exam in Madurai, sources said. The exams were conducted in 16,716 centres across the State.