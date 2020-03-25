Day 1 in Tamilnadu: Life comes to standstill for many

Chennai: Life came to a standstill on the day 1 of lockdown in Tamilnadu today due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Roads across the State were deserted as public and private transport vehicles did not ply, though essential services like groceries, vegetables, milk, electricity, hospitals were maintained.

People, who ventured out of their houses in several parts of the State, were asked to return home by the police personnel. But still, some shops were seen crowded as people indulged in panic buying.

Shopkeepers had a busy time and those supplying milk and water said it was yet another day for them. Doctors and medical staff were at work as usual and said they were asked by their superiors to be on alert 24×7 to handle any situation.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses operated a few services in the city for the benefit of doctors visiting the hospitals and sanitary workers. Hotels were allowed to open only for delivery of parcels, while all Amma Unavagams (subsidised canteens) run by the Greater Chennai Corporation continued to function.

As the lockdown would affect the livelihood of people of low income group, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami unveiled a Rs 3,280 crore relief package to daily wage labourers, auto drivers, construction and unorganised sector workers, roadside vendors, besides Rs 1,000 to every ration card holder in the state along with free rice, sugar, edible oil and dhal. A Government Order was issued today on distribution of Rs 1,000 to the cardholders.

The lock down started in line with the Chief Minister’s announcement in the State Assembly after reviewing the situation in the wake of Centre notifying three districts (Chennai, Erode and Kancheepuram) to lockdown.

As part of the heightened restrictive measures, prohibitory orders were clamped under Sec 144 of CrPc across the State to strictly implement the measures taken by the government.