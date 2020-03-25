Five more test positive for corona in Tamilnadu, total 23

Chennai: Five more persons who were quarantined in a government hospital were tested positive for coronavirus today, taking the total number of affected patients in Tamilnadu to 23.

According to a tweet by Minister of Health, Tamilnadu, Dr C Vijayabaskar, four Indonesian natives and their tour guide from Tamilnadu were tested positive for Coronavirus. They are currently admitted to Salem Medical College and hospital. They have been under quarartine from 22 March.

Yesterday alone, six fresh cases were reported in Tamilnadu. Out of six, five had a travelling history to foreign countries.

Also, the first casualty was reported today, and it was a 54-year-old man from Madurai. In Tamilnadu, the government has screened around 2,09,276 passengers. Officials are following up with 15,492 persons.

As many as 211 persons have been admitted to various hospitals. 890 blood samples were tested, out of which 757 turned out to be negative. Since last evening, the State is under a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid 19.