Hantavirus in China claims one life

Beijing: Amid coronavirus outbreak scare, other diseases are also tossing their ugly heads. Reports of swine flu and bird flu are also being reported from India and other countries, but there is a shocking news of a man tested positive for hantavirus–another deadly virus– has come from China.

China’s Global Times on Tuesday (March 24) tweeted that the man from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a bus on Monday. The 32 other people trevelling on the bus were also reportedly tested for the virus.

Global Times tweeted, “A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested.”