Chennai: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today directed all States and Union Territories to set up a round the clock control room for helping the providers of goods and services during this period.

“In order to ensure that these provisions are seamlessly available at ground level it would be necessary for each state/UT to set-up a 24*7 control room/office with helplines (at state/district level) to address any grievance or undue problems faced by the providers of goods/services including during inter-state movement,” the advisory issued by MHA to Chief Secretaries and police chiefs of all states and union territories read.

In a televised address to the nation last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.