Stay at home, save lives of millions: Sachin Tendulkar

Chennai: Extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to impose 21-day lockdown across the country to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in India, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar today appealed to the people to stay at home, saying that this ‘simple task’ can play an important role in saving the lives of millions of people in the country.

“Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon`ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let`s all unite in this war against #COVID19,” tweeted Tendulkar.

On Tuesday, Modi had said in his address to the nation that the nationwide total lockdown will remain in place for three weeks. ‘In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days — three weeks,’ said the prime minister during his second address to the nation in the last five days.

“It is a kind of a curfew. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years,” said the Prime Minister.

Minutes after Modi`s appeal, various former and present cricketers appealed the people to follow the instructions of the Prime Minister. “We have to act wisely for these 21 days to ensure the well-being of our entire nation. Let us all do our part, stay at home, stay safe and safeguard the health & future of our families & friends. We`ll come out of this stronger. #StayHomeIndia #JaiHind,” tweeted fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India opener Virender Shewag posted a tweet saying that the next 21 days are very important in the history of our nation. “These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown,” Sehwag said.

“Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let`s break the chain. Please don`t panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it. #IndiaFightsCorona,” tweeted VVS Laxman.