Three persons booked for breaking quarantine in Chennai

Chennai: The city police have filed cases against three persons for not staying inside their houses during quarantine period.

The three are facing cases under Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act. Police said, Daweef Noor Mohammed (27) and his father Sagurbar Saddiq (62) of Semathamman Nagar, Koyambedu came to the city from Iraq a few days ago.

Following a medical check, the duo were asked to be on quarantine. Instead, on 22 March, they travelled to Ramanathapuram. Last night, police filed filed cases against them under multiple sections. Similarly, Lakshman Arun, a resident of Anna Nagar, returned from China.

Considering his travel history, he was asked to be in self-isolation. However, police found he was roaming on the streets and interacting with others. A case was filed against him by Thirumangalam police.