TN Governor’s appeal to people

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today appealed to the people of the State to follow the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for three week lock down in letter and spirit and stay at home.

In a release here, he also appealed to the people who were asked for home quarantine must follow it scrupulously. “Don’t at all put life of yours, your dear ones in danger. Take care of your family and friends. Keep social distancing about 1.5 meter. Don’t get panic”, he said and assured that all essential services will be provided by the State government.

“It is a very very challenging situation. We can come victorious against the spread of Corona virus by staying at home and breaking the chain”, Purohit said.