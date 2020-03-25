New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli led the way as Indian cricketers as well as BCCI President Sourav Ganguly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to declare a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

”As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19,” tweeted Kohli.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also urged all to stay at home and said that citizens across the world should listen to what their government says.”Let’s fight this together .. we will get over this. Be sensible and do not try things. Listen to what the state government says,” he said in a video tweet.

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted in support of the move. ”3 weeks it is … let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions,” Ashwin said in a tweet.

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about the move in English, Hindi and Tamil. “These 21 days could be the most important days of our lives..as individuals and as a country.. so please be responsible citizens, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters! Our only chance to stop this #Corona ! #staysafe #stayhome @narendramodi,” tweeted Harbhajan.

Test batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara said: ”As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona.”