Koyambedu shut-down called off, but restrictions over milk supply

Chennai: The two day shut-down of Koyambedu market which was announced earlier has been called off today.

The Market Managment Committee had announced that the market would be shutdown on 27 and 28 March as a precautionary measure and to facilitate cleaning activities. The market is usually closed on the last Friday of every month.

However, the shut down has now been called off based on the assurance given by the police that they will ensure that the market does not crowded. Meanwhile, it is also said that the milk supply in the State will be restricted from 3.30 am to 9 am daily till the shutdown ends.