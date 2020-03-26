Shahid Kapoor plans an action entertainer

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut opposite Amrita Rao in Ishq Vishk in 2003. Since then, they have co-starred in films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005) and Vivah (2006).

It’s been a while since the two have shared screen space, and Shahid says he misses working with Amrita. When a fan asked Shahid about his experience working with Amrita, he said: “Amrita is a special co-star. I miss working with her. She is a wonderful actor.”

The interactive online session did not end here. Shahid also answered questions about his film ‘Haider in which he shaved his hair off.

When a fan asked him what his biggest lesson from Haider was, Shahid quipped: “Sar mundvao to bal wapas aane mein bahut time lagta hai (It’s not easy to grow back hair sfter you’ve shaved your head).”

Shahid revealed a few details about his upcoming projects. Apart from the cricket drama Jersey , he said he would also be seen in an action film .