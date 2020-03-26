Two die in Kanyakumari hospital, reason probed

Kanyakumari: A 40-year-old man, who had been admitted to the isolation ward of Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) at Aasaripallam with coronavirus symptoms, died today.

Sources in the hospital said the patient, a resident of Kodimunai village in Kanyakumari, returned to his native from Kuwait on 3 March.

The patient, who has been suffering from brain fever and liver disease, was admitted to the corona ward in the hospital with cold and breathing problems on Wednesday.

He was quarantined and kept under observation by the doctors, as his blood and swab samples had been sent

to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for analysis. The patient died despite treatment, this morning even before the results of the samples are received, the sources said.

The KGHCM authorities were also waiting for the results of blood and swab samples of a 73-year-old man, who died in the isolation ward on Wednesday. The patient was undergoing treatment for cancer and was quarantined on Tuesday, after he developed breathing

problems and cold.