Wonder Woman release postponed

New York: The film, which was scheduled to open on 5 June , will now release on 14 August.

Gadot took to social media to share a new poster along with the news of the date shift. The actress says she is hoping for “a brighter future”.

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to re-date our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all, she wrote. In the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film, Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman with edgier action for a new battle with new villains. The Warner Bros film, directed by Patty Jenkins, comes with the tag line A new era of wonder begins. Jenkins is also praying for things to get better for all.

“We made “Wonder Woman 1984″ for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then,” Jenkins posted.