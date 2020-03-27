Bad Boys For Life gets early digital release date

London: With closed theatres, production houses across the world are looking forward to releasing their films on digital platforms. Joining the list of such films is Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. London: With closed theatres, production houses across the world are looking forward to releasing their films on digital platforms. Joining the list of such films is Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The film will be making its digital release on March 31, according to reports. In addition to that, 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD will be available on April 21. Bad Boys For Life is the third film in the successful franchise which kick-started with the film Bad Boys in 1995. The second film in the franchise was released in 2003. The third part is one of the highest grosser of the year so far. It has reportedly earned $204 million so far. In this latest film, directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up yet again to take down a Miami drug cartel.