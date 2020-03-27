Brahma Kumaris chief Rajyogini Dadi Janki passes away

Mount Abu: Brahma Kumaris chief Rajyogini Dadi Janki breathed her last at Global Hospital in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu today. She was 104.

Expressing his condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted, “Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. Her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Rajyogini Dadi Janki was born on 1 January, 1916 in Hyderabad city located in Sindh province now in Pakistan. She had embraced the spiritual path at the age of 21.

In 1970s, she moved to western countries to establish Indian philosophy, Raj Yoga and human values. She had set up ‘Seva Kendras’ in 140 countries around the world. The chief administrators at 8,000 of such centres are women.

She was appointed the brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) by the government for her work in the field of maintaining cleanliness.