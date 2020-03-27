British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID 19

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak. London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Johnson said he is self-isolating and working from home. He said thanks to “the wizardry of modern technology” he will continue to lead the national fightback against the virus. He thanked the NHS and everybody working to keep the country going through the pandemic and reiterated that staying at home is fundamental to stopping the spread of the virus.