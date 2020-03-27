IAS, IPS teams formed to monitor essential services, L&O in TN

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today formed special teams of IAS and IPS officers to maintain essential services and law & order across the State during the lockdown period. A team of six IPS officers was formed today to oversee the curfew and lockdown.

Jayanth Murali, ADGP, Law and Order, Kandhaswamy, ADGP, Administration, Seema Agarawal, ADGP, Head Quarters, Thamarai Kannan, ADGP, Welfare, Shankar Jiwal, ADGP, Armed Police and Seshasai, ADGP, Task Force are part of the team.

It may be noted that nine special teams of IAS officers were formed the day Section 144 was imposed by the State government.

Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regularly meets with the teams of bureaucrats to ensure that people get the supplies such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medicines and other essentials on a daily basis.

The team will enforce social distancing, media coordination, carry out coordination with private hospitals and issue prohibitory orders.

A Government Order released today detailed a list of exempted and essential services for the public. They have devised plans on how private and Government services would function without disruptions and which sections of staff would come to work and who can work from home.