Prithviraj to act in a Tamil movie soon?

Actor Prithviraj is currently busy with Aadujeevitham, which is directed by Blessy. The film is an adaptation from the survival-drama of the same name written by Benyamin that tells the story of Najeeb, a migrant worker from Saudi Arabia, who survives the deserts by herding goats. Meanwhile a fan shared a clip of the actor dancing to the hit song Banaras Pattu featuring Priyamani and Prithviraj from Ninaithale Inikkum and urged Prithviraj do a Tamil film soon. And to the fan’s surprise, the actor responded to it. He assured the fan, ‘That’s some throwback! Thanks! Will definitely do something in Tamil if an interesting script comes my way’.