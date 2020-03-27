Tamilnadu govt seeks public donation to combat coronavirus

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government today requested the public, companies, non-government organisations and donors to contribute to the Chief Minister’s public relief fund to combat Covid-19.

According to an official release, all such contributions are entitled to 100 per cent income tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Donors can also send their contributions through Electronic Clearing System (ECS) to Indian Overseas Bank’s Secretariat Branch. Savings Account No.117201000000070, IFSC Code – IOBA0001172 and CMPRF PAN – AAAGC0038F.

Those who are residing in foreign countries can send their contributions using SWIFT Code – IOBAINBB001 Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai. Those who wish to send cheques can do so to the Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Finance Department, Fort St George, Chennai – 600009. Email address: [email protected]

“Hospitals with isolation wards and quarantine centres would have to be set up, and beds, ventilators, medicines, testing equipment and disinfectants would have to provided,” said the release.

It added: “There is also a need to prepare the private hospitals to offer free treatment to the patients. Agriculture, construction and workers of several unorganised sectors are losing their daily wage, and there is a need to offer food to poor and destitute.”