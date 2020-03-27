Vadivelu’s emotional message

Following coronavirus outbreak in India, the Prime Minister has announced lockdown of the entire nation till 15 April. In this time, celebrities have been requesting and even pleading to their fans to not step out of their house through the social media platforms. Following coronavirus outbreak in India, the Prime Minister has announced lockdown of the entire nation till 15 April. In this time, celebrities have been requesting and even pleading to their fans to not step out of their house through the social media platforms.

Actor Vadivelu put out a video last evening in which he urged people to stay indoors. He said that he is heartbroken and sad at the moment and asked everyone to be at home as per the government’s order.

The medical industry is puzzled and the police are pleading to us. If not for you, do this for the upcoming generation, asked Vadivelu. At the end of the video message, the actor breaks down and asks everyone not to step outside one last time.