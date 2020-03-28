9 new corona cases in Tamilnadu, State moving from level 1 to level 2

Chennai: Nine more people tested positive for the Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in Tamilnadu to 38.

According to sources, case sheets of at least three patients, all from Chennai, did not have a travel or epidemiological history.

But, a 21-year-old patient has completely recovered, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. “Update: The 21 Y M who traveled from Dublin, Ireland has completely recovered from #COVID2019 & discharged from #RGGH after 2 subsequent mandatory tests proved -ve. He will continue to b home quarantined for d next 14 days. Appreciate d team who took care of this young man,” he tweeted.

According to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, “The state is moving from level 1 to level 2. So, far all infected patients have a travel or contact history. To stop the spread, we have to ensure we follow social distancing. Everyone must stay home.”

While announcing setting up of a master control room at the State Secretariat by integrating with other such rooms set up by health departments in districts, he also advised those who returned from abroad after 15 February and those in contacts with them to resort to self-quarantine to prevent spread of the virus and the details

would be provided by the Chennai Corporation.

The Chief Minister had directed that 1,508 lab technicians, 530 doctors and 1,000 nurses, who were newly recruited in accordance with rules through the Medical Recruitment Board, should report to duty within three days after receiving appointment orders. Palaniswami has directed that 200 new ambulances join the fleet in the State.