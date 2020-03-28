An invisible virus has shaken world: Prince of Arcot

Chennai: “It has been a few months now where reality has hit all of us. Thousands of human beings have been the victims of the dreaded disease, coronavirus all over the world that has affected the human lives leaving many dead across the globe”, said the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

In a statement here, he said this microscopic virus is spreading like a wild fire and has put the entire world on hold. We are passing through a crucial time and almost all the nations are under lockdown, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the nation for a 21-day lockdown of the country for our own safety and to protect ourselves from the coronavirus disease is highly appreciated, he said and commended Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaiswami and Health Minister, Dr C.Vijayabasker, for their all out efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic and to safeguard the State, in particular.

He also appreciated the general public for their fullest cooperation and for strictly following the directions of the Central and State governments. The Prince of Arcot urged the Muslim community to avoid visiting mosques for five times congregation prayers to avoid Covid-19 infection for some days till it vanishes.