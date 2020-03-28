Covid-19: TN moves from level 1 to 2, 40 cases in State

Chennai: In what appears to be a case of serious concern, two more people tested positive for the Covid-19 today, taking the total number of cases in Tamilnadu to 40.

Three persons died in Nagercoil district today, but the Health department has said they died due to different reasons. The State has moved from level 1 to level 2, prompting government to put in place more measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today issued appointment orders to 200 doctors, 200 nurses, 100 medical staffs, 180 conservancy workers and 40 security personnel. Palaniswami directed the newly recruited medical staff to join service within three days of receiving their appointment orders.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai which was recently converted as the first exclusive government hospital for coronavrus treatment will be a 500 bedded facility.

As part of the prevention measure against coronavirus, the State government has introduced a 24*7 helpline 1800 425 0111 for the differently-abled. The governmemt has also introduced the WhatsApp number 9700799993 for people with hearing and speaking difficulties.

Palaniswami has announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people’s unnecessary movement in view of the spread of coronavirus. The fresh restrictions will come into force from 29 March (Sunday). Palaniswami appealed to the people to cooperate with the steps taken by the government.

In a statement after reviewing the situation at a high level meeting and after inaugurating a 350-bedded exclusive hospital at Omandurar Estate to treat corona patients, he said, in a bid to prevent chances of contracting of virus increasing further, unloading of items in Koyambedu wholesale markets by vehicles has been restricted from 18 hours to 6 hours by following all safety norms and said these markets and those selling groceries would function only till 2.30 pm to prevent people from venturing out.

He also announced that petrol bunks would function only from 6 am to 2.30 pm, while those catering to the needs of government vehicles and hearse vehicles would function round the clock.

While medical shops and restaurants (parcel service only), will function as usual, he also relaxed restrictions on supply of food items by online services like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats.