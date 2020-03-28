From tomorrow, shops, petrol bunks in TN to function for less hours

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people’s unnecessary movement in view of the spread of coronavirus.

The fresh restrictions will come into force from 29 March (Sunday). Palaniswami appealed to the people to cooperate with the steps taken by the government.

In a statement after reviewing the situation at a high level meeting and after inaugurating a 350-bedded exclusive hospital at Omandurar Estate to treat corona patients, he said, in a bid to prevent chances of contracting of virus increasing further, unloading of items in Koyambedu wholesale markets by vehicles has been restricted from 18 hours to 6 hours by following all safety norms and said these markets and those selling groceries would function only till 2.30 pm to prevent people from venturing out.

He also announced that petrol bunks would function only from 6 am to 2.30 pm, while those catering to the needs of government vehicles and hearse vehicles would function round the clock.

While medical shops and restaurants (parcel service only), will function as usual, he also relaxed restrictions on supply of food items by online services like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats.