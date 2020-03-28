Southern Railway converts coaches into isolation wards

Chennai: Southern Railway has started the work to convert non A/C railway coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus treatment.

“Middle berths will be removed for space. There will be mobile and laptop recharge facilities,” sources added.

The decision to convert railway coaches to isolation wards was taken in a video conference meeting of Railway Minister with Chairman of Railway Board V K Yadav, General Managers of all zones and Divisional Railway Managers over video conferencing on Wednesday.