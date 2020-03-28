Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats restrictions eased in Tamilnadu

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has relaxed restrictions on supply of food items by online services like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber eats.

“These online providers would offer services from 7 am to 9.30 am for breakfast, 12 noon to 2.30 pm for lunch and 6 pm to 9 pm for dinner, while directing these service providers to conduct health status daily,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement.

While announcing exemptions in times of death that not more than 20 people should be present by taking adequate health precautions, he also said the firms to ensure stay of migrant workers with the arrangements with the district collectors and Chennai Corporation.

Vehicles carrying vegetables and fruits should download the goods at Koyambedu market between 6 pm and 6 am. Efforts to maintain hygiene in the market should be intensified.

People are advised not to distribute cooked food to the needy people. Instead, they can hand over things necessary for cooking to Chennai Corporation Commissioner in Chennai and District Collectors in rest of the districts.