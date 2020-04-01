Coronavirus cases in India cross 1600-mark, death toll up 38

Chennai: In a massive surge in fresh cases led by 82 in Maharashtra and 57 in Tamilnadu, 315 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country on Tuesday — nearly double the previous day’s number — taking the total number of cases detected in India galloping to 1,618.

The number of deaths among Covid-19 cases too rose by nine to 52 so far. As many as 626 new cases have been reported in the past three days, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all cases so far.

As of today, number of confirmed cases in Kerala stood at 234 while Maharashtra reported 216 cases and Uttar Pradesh had 101 cases. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Maharashtra with nine people succumbing to the disease and one dead in Kerala. Meanwhile, UP reported its first death today after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive. As of today afternoon, India had the nationwide death toll at 38.

Mumbai, financial capital of India, is the worst affected city in the country. Over 160 cases were confirmed from Mumbai. The deadly novel coronavirus has infected a total of 302 people in Maharashtra. The death toll in Maharashtra has spiked to 11 deaths, highest in any state.

Delhi saw a huge spike in coronavirus cases this week. There are 120 coronavirus patients in the national capital. Delhi’s Nizamuddin area emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19 disease in India. Several people who attended a religious congregation in Delhi held earlier this month, diagnosed positive with coronavirus from across the country.

In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 83 people tested positive for novel coronavirus today. Most of these new patients were linked to the Delhi’s Nizamuddin event. The State saw a over 40 new coronavirus cases in last 12 hours.

Authorities in India have started identifying emerging hotspots and taking cluster containment measures, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the health ministry. The health ministry continues to maintain that there are no instances of community transmission in India.