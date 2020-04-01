No April Fool prank: Traffic jam on Padi bridge

Chennai: Seeing is believing. You see the picture and realise if you are not ready to believe what we said in the heading. Like any normal day, vehicles were jampacked on the Padi flyover late this morning.

This came as a shock at a time when the police are not allowing people to move freely on roads, due to the lockdown because of Covid-19.

Interestingly, sources said that the vehicle pile-up today was due to a police checking and most of the motorists were traders dealing with ‘essential goods’ which are exempted during lockdown. Now, are you wondering about social distancing? We wish we had an answer.