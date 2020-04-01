Palaniswami’s appeal to Muslims who attended religious meet

Chennai: A total of 1,131 Muslims from Tamilnadu participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, which led to a sudden increase in coronavirus positive cases in the State yesterday.

Of them, only 515 were identified, while the whereabouts of remaining 616 are not known. Some of them have reportedly gone into hiding and their phones were found switched off, while some others were refusing to cooperate with officals when it comes to screening and treatment.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today appealed to them to come forward and subject themselves to medical tests, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As their silent presence might lead to the spread of the pandemic, the government has formed special teams to trace them.

Speaking to the media after he inspected the quality of food prepared at the Amma Unavagams in the city, Palaniswami said, ‘we request those who travelled to New Delhi to come forward on their own as we do not have their details. We assure that the best of the treatments will be given to them.’

He said that those who took part in the Sivarathri celebrations at Isha foundation will also be subjected to coronavirus testing if they develop symptoms.

Palaniswami added that it is upto the Central government to decide if the lockdown will be extended after 14 April.

The Chief Minister and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar tasted the food at Amma Canteens and also enquired about the safety measures and social distancing followed while preparing the food. Speaking to mediapersons, Palaniswami said the food was tasty and hygienic.

Meanwhile, special teams have been formed to trace the contacts of those who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet. Many of them had been identified and asked to remain in home quarantine.

In a significant increase, 50 more people, majority of those who participated in the Islamic meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi tested positive, taking the number of corona cases in Tamilnadu to 124 last night.

On Tuesday evening, Palaniswami met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a report on the preventive measures taken by the ruling AIADMK to prevent spread of the virus.