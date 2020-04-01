Roger Federer’s tennis video goes viral

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the sporting calendar to a grinding halt, tennis star Roger Federer is trying whatever he can to remain in touch with the sport and hone his skills.

The Swiss legend on Monday posted a video in which he is playing tennis in the snow while social distancing. While it might be a very difficult task for many, he made it look like a piece of cake which he captioned: “Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots.”

In the video, the 20-time Grand Slam champion hit a series of tweeners and behind-the-back shots with perfect precision against a wall. Just last week, Federer and his wife, Mirka, revealed that they donated one million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to vulnerable families in Switzerland to contribute towards the global fight against coronavirus.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” said Federer in an Instagram post.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!” The 38-year-old last competed in the semi-finals of the Australian Open before undergoing right knee surgery in February.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, French Open has already postponed this year’s Roland Garros to September while the Wimbledon Championships are in line to get cancelled.