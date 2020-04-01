Where is Tamilnadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar?

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who was actively seen fighting the coronavirus by personally visiting hospitals and other places and addressing press conferences, is not seen in much action for the past few days.

Since the cases of Covid-19 began reporting, Vijayabaskar was engaging with the press at every stage keeping the public informed on how the State was performing in containing coronavirus.

His Twitter feed was active, with posts on latest coronavirus numbers in the State. The social media was flooded with posts appreciating Vijayabaskar on his efforts. His MBBS and MD degrees came handy and he could understand the problem better and communicate efficiently.

However, he is absent from action, or at least from the media light, for the past few days. He was not present when Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met the Governor on Wednesday evening and the press is being briefed by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and other officials.

His absence has triggered rumours and speculations on the social media. While some say orders from the higher ups wanted him to maintain low profile, some others state he is under ‘quarantine’ as he developed illness due to his non-stop rounds and monitoring. Will Vijayabaskar clarify and put an end to these claims?