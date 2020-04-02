110 NIOT scientists, crew in research vessels to remain at sea till 14 April

Chennai: As the nation-wide 21-day lockdown to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 in force, a total of 110 scientists and crew members on board four research vessels of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) have decided to stay put in sea till 14 April by remaining connected with their families through satellite phones and WhatsApp.

In view of the lockdown, the scientists and the crew members have decided to stay put onboard the vessels and remain in sea by continuing their research works till the lockdown period ends, NIOT Director M A Atmanand said.

Two researchers from the United States were present in one of the vessles and they would continue their work as air services were grounded due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

There was adequate stock of food onboard to cater to their needs and they were in constant touch with their family members through satellite phone and WhatsApp.

“Due to the lockdown, the scientists and crew chose to stay onboard till 14 April by staying in constant touch with their family members over satellite phone and WhatsApp”, he added. ”We are also in constant touch with their family members on shore,” D. Rajasekhar, Project Director, Ship Management Group said.

The four NIOT vessels which entered the sea for research were Sagar Nidhi (25 scientists, 30 crew, sailed out a month ago), Sagar Manjusha (scientists 6, crew 16 sailed out on March 19), Sagar Anveshika (scientists 5, crew 12, sailed out from Vizag on March 20) and Sagar Tara (scientists 4, crew 13, sailed out

on March 22 from Beypore, Kerala).

He said all the four vessels have enough stock of food for 20 days and replenishments will be made at the outer anchor at Chennai and Cochin Ports on 8 April.