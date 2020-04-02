75 more corona cases in TN, State second highest in India

Chennai: Seventy five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamilnadu today and the total count rose to 309, a senior official said and the tally is the second highest in the country.

Of the 75 cases reported today, 74 were returnees from a recent Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West and another was a contact of a person infected earlier, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters here.

A total of 264 persons who had attended the conference from the State in the national capital have tested positive for the contagion, she said.

She said tests were done on all the 1,103 people, who attended the Delhi congregation, and some reports were awaited.

The area where the families of these 1,103 people were living were brought under the containment zone under which the 7 km radius from their residence was marked and officials doing checks in each house to find out whether anyone have symptoms of COVID infection.

She said a total of 86,342 people were under home quarantine in the state and 90 in government quarantine centres.

A total of 4,070 people who completed their 28 day quarantine period were relieved.