Covid-19 crisis: Modi to hold conference with all CMs today

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of all States today, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The availability of essential items will also be discussed during the conference, reports added.

This will be the second such interaction in less than two weeks on the critical issue of the COVID-19 outbreak and related matters, and the first after the Central government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from 25 March. The last interaction took place on 20 March.

It is said issues including the ways to contain the spread of virus, large-scale movement of migrant workers, availability of essential commodities and extensive contact tracing of participants of Tablighi Jamat meet at Nizamuddin in Delhi are some of the issues which are expected to be discussed.

According to officials, contact tracing in several states is underway to identify, quarantine and test all the people who attended a gathering of almost 4,000 people in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March.