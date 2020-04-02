Free rice, dal and Rs 1000 for ration card holders in TN from today

Chennai: From today, ration card holders in Tamilnadu will be given rice, sugar and a relief of Rs 1,000 as the State fights novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources, the Civil Supplies Department is planning to cover a maximum of 100 persons a day per shop. Given the average figure of 1,000-1,500 cards per shop, it may take 10 to 15 days to cover all the cards.

Officials said tokens will be delivered at the cardholders’ doorstep to prevent crowding at fair price outlets. The issuance of tokens had begun, they added.

Recently, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “Rs 1,000 to all ration card holders, free rice, sugar, and other essential commodities. To avoid long queues, commodities will be issued on a token basis.”

A Rs 3,850 crore special relief package was announced by Palaniswami to help people whose livelihood has taken a hit due to the curbs put in place for battling the coronavirus.

Under the assistance plan, people having ‘rice’ ration cards will get Rs 1,000 each cash assistance, and all card holders shall get essential commodities -rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar- free of cost in April.