The makers of Vijay starrer Master released the single lyrical video of Polakattum Para Para.

Polakattum Para Para is an Anirudh musical and a glorification song of Vijay Sethupathi.

The lyrics are penned by Vishnu Edavan who also happens to be one of the assistant directors of Master. It is sung by composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Speculations are rife that the film may probably get released in the end of May or by mid June.

Directed by Logesh Kanakaraj, it features Malavika Mohanan as heroine.